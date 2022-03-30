tater day 2017

This file photo shows Tater Day in 2017.

Marshall County's yearly celebration, Tater Day, is set to return this weekend with four days of festivities.

This year's festivities include:

Artisan's Market

  • Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 1005 Poplar Street at the Old Public Library and US Bank parking lots
  • 80+ Craft & Product Botique Vendors throughout the weekend

Couch Potato Photo Contest

  • Submit photos of your lazy pet to raise money for the Animal Shelter and Humane Society
  • Entry fee is $5, voting fee is $1 per vote
    • Submit votes at the Artisan's Market Vendor Registration Tent
  • Submission deadline is Friday at 2 p.m.
  • Winners will be announced at the Exceptional Center on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Carnival Rides

  • Rides will be available throughout the weekend at H.H Lovett Park

Classic Car Show

  • Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church parking lot (1050 Olive Street)

Demolition Derby

  • Friday at 7 p.m. at H.H Lovett Park

Meet Our Candidates

  • Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in front of City Hall
  • Meet candidates running for local office

Community Pick-up Basketball Games

  • Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at H.H. Lovett Park
    • Games will take place Monday if rained out

Tater Day 100 Enduro Race

  • Saturday at 5 p.m. at H.H. Lovett Park

Dog Show

  • Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dog Park in H.H Lovett Park
  • Any dogs are welcome to participate in a lighthearted contest with judges and prizes.

Tater Day After Dark

  • Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Marshall County Children's Art Center
  • Explore Marshall County's new Botanical Garden and Kindness park while listening to live music.
  • A cornhole tournament will also be held at 4 p.m.

Pony Show

  • Sunday at 5 p.m. at H.H. Lovett Fairgrounds
  • The show is for riders 14 and younger
    • Includes two age categories
  • Entry fee is $15

Pancake Breakfast

  • Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Marshall County Exceptional Center
  • Fundraiser for the Exceptional Center

Baked Potato Bar

  • Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Marshall County Exceptional Center

Sweet Potato Dessert Competition

  • Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marshall County Exceptional Center
  • $5 entry fee, $10 fee to judge

Tater Tot Trot

  • Monday at 2 p.m. at the H. H. Lovett Fairgrounds
  • Mini Tater Trot Event around the track at the fairgrounds

Tater Day Parade

  • Parade begins at 11 a.m. along Main Street in Benton
  • To enter the parade, click here.
    • You can also click the link above if you are interested in volunteering or sponsoring Tater Day events.