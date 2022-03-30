Marshall County's yearly celebration, Tater Day, is set to return this weekend with four days of festivities.
This year's festivities include:
Artisan's Market
- Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1005 Poplar Street at the Old Public Library and US Bank parking lots
- 80+ Craft & Product Botique Vendors throughout the weekend
Couch Potato Photo Contest
- Submit photos of your lazy pet to raise money for the Animal Shelter and Humane Society
- Entry fee is $5, voting fee is $1 per vote
- Submit votes at the Artisan's Market Vendor Registration Tent
- Submission deadline is Friday at 2 p.m.
- Winners will be announced at the Exceptional Center on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Carnival Rides
- Rides will be available throughout the weekend at H.H Lovett Park
Classic Car Show
- Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church parking lot (1050 Olive Street)
Demolition Derby
- Friday at 7 p.m. at H.H Lovett Park
Meet Our Candidates
- Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in front of City Hall
- Meet candidates running for local office
Community Pick-up Basketball Games
- Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at H.H. Lovett Park
- Games will take place Monday if rained out
Tater Day 100 Enduro Race
- Saturday at 5 p.m. at H.H. Lovett Park
Dog Show
- Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dog Park in H.H Lovett Park
- Any dogs are welcome to participate in a lighthearted contest with judges and prizes.
Tater Day After Dark
- Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Marshall County Children's Art Center
- Explore Marshall County's new Botanical Garden and Kindness park while listening to live music.
- A cornhole tournament will also be held at 4 p.m.
Pony Show
- Sunday at 5 p.m. at H.H. Lovett Fairgrounds
- The show is for riders 14 and younger
- Includes two age categories
- Entry fee is $15
Pancake Breakfast
- Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Marshall County Exceptional Center
- Fundraiser for the Exceptional Center
Baked Potato Bar
- Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Marshall County Exceptional Center
Sweet Potato Dessert Competition
- Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marshall County Exceptional Center
- $5 entry fee, $10 fee to judge
Tater Tot Trot
- Monday at 2 p.m. at the H. H. Lovett Fairgrounds
- Mini Tater Trot Event around the track at the fairgrounds
Tater Day Parade
- Parade begins at 11 a.m. along Main Street in Benton
- To enter the parade, click here.
- You can also click the link above if you are interested in volunteering or sponsoring Tater Day events.