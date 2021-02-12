FRANKFORT, KY — As tax filing season starts, the IRS Criminal Investigation reminds taxpayers to file accurate returns and to choose a tax preparer carefully.
The IRS will start accepting and process 2020 tax year returns on Friday, Feb. 12.
The IRS says Americans are subject to tax on worldwide income from all sources. Most taxpayers meet this obligation by reporting all taxable income and paying taxes according to the law. However, the IRS says those who willfully hide income should know that the agency works across its divisions to ensure the highest possible tax compliance. The IRS says taxpayers committing fraud may be subject to penalties like paying taxes owed plus interest, fines, and jail time.
“Most Americans file accurate, honest, and timely tax returns,” said Bryant Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Cincinnati Field Office. “IRS CI is committed to pursuing those who intentionally file false tax returns.”
Last year, around 14 million people paid to have their taxes filed, but there are free options available. The IRS says although most preparers are honest and provide professional services, there is a small number of dishonest preparers who set up shot during filing season to steal money as well as personal and financial information from clients.
Here are some important tips to consider when choosing a tax preparer:
- Look for a preparer who is available year-round in case questions arise after tax filing season.
- Ask if the preparer has an IRS Prepare Tax Identification Number, which is required for paid preparers.
- Ask about the preparer's credentials and check their qualifications.
- Ask about service fees. Avoid preparers who base fees on a percentage of their client's refund or claim to offer a bigger refund than their competition.
- Never sign a blank or incomplete return and look over your return before signing. Your refunds should go directly to you, not your preparer.
You can see more tips on choosing a tax professional by clicking here.
If you suspect a person or business may be committing tax violations, you can report it to the IRS using Form 3949A, Information Referral.
Additionally, in Kentucky, taxpayers may check the status of their refund by visiting refund.ky.gov and entering their Social Security number and exact dollar amount of the expected refund.
Kentuckians can also file individual income tax returns though KY File, a no-cost option launched last year.
Gov. Andy Beshear says before using KY File, Kentucky tax payers should complete their federal tax forms. The program will allow you to file your returns electronically and receive a paper check sooner. However, direct deposit is not an option with KY File. You can also use KY File to print and mail returns to the Kentucky Department of Revenue. To learn more, visit filetaxes.ky.gov.
Taxpayers who have questions or need help may submit a general inquiry on the Department of Revenue website at "Get Help" or contact DOR taxpayer assistance at (502) 564-4581. Taxpayers who are deaf or hard of hearing may call TTY: (502) 564-3058 for in-person assistance.