NASHVILLE, TN — It's tax-free weekend in Tennessee!
Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 31, clothing, school supplies, computers, and other qualifying electronic devices may be purchased tax-free in the state. The tax-free weekend ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m.
This tax-free weekend focuses on clothing and other back-to-school items, and exempt items sold online are also eligible. Items must be used to personal use, not for business or trade.
Here's a list of what is exempt and not exempt for the tax-free weekend:
Clothing
- Exempt
- General apparel that costs $200 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.
- Not Exempt
- Apparel items priced at more than $200.
- Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $200 maximum.
- Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment.
School Supplies
- Exempt
- School and art supplies with a purchase price of $200 or less per item, such as binders, books, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, as well as art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artistic paintbrushes.
- Not Exempt
- School and art supplies individually priced at more than $200.
- Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $200 maximum.
Computers and Other Electronics
- Exempt
- Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $3,000 or less.
- Tablets, smart phones, and electronic readers with a purchase price of $3,000 or less.
- Televisions and video games consoles with a purchase price of $3,000 or less.
- Non Exempt
- Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs
- Individually purchases software
- Printer supplies
- Household appliances
The second tax-free holiday weekend will focus on restaurant sales. That will begin on Aug. 7 at 12:01 a.m. and end on Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m.
During this time, the retail sale of food and drink by restaurants and limited service restaurants, as defined in Tenn. Code Ann. § 57-4-102, is exempt from sales tax.