PADUCAH — When you file your taxes this year in Kentucky, you might be getting more money back into your pocket.
The Kentucky state income tax has decreased by 0.05%, setting the state income tax at 4.5%. That little change is the start of Kentucky's efforts of getting the income tax down to zero.
The sales tax must continue to rise for this to be successful. Kentucky's Republican leaders say they're determined to make Kentucky a more business friendly state, much like the state of Tennessee.
Certified Public Accountant Dean Owen, of Paducah, told us this year is going to be a lot like the 2019 tax year. That means the tax season is getting back to the way it was before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"Lower- and middle-income families will benefit from the tax cut. Upper families will probably pay a little more in taxes," Owen said.
The greatest impact will be seen by lower-income and middle-income families — more specially, those individuals who are not buying luxury items. People who do buy luxury items will pay more income tax, because of the sales tax increase on those items.
Owen also said the sales tax will be well offset by the income tax saved.
The CPA said the best tax advice he can give is: When you begin to file your taxes, do everything electronically, whether you're submitting your paperwork or paying your tax dues. While the IRS is getting back to normal, submitting things electronically is faster than by mail.
If you choose to submit by paper, Owen says "you are just asking for a problem."
You can begin to file your taxes on Jan. 23, 2023, and they must be completed by April 18, 2023.