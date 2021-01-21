MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Board of Education Chairman Chris Taylor is stepping down from the board.
Taylor announced his decision during the school board meeting Thursday evening. His departure will go into effect at the end of the meeting.
Taylor cited family issues and a rift between himself and unnamed board members. Taylor's mother died from COVID-19 in November.
Current vice chair Melanie Burkeen will replace Taylor as board chair after Thursday night's meeting. Board Member Kelly Walker will step into the vice chair role.
