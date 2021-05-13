DOVER, Tenn. (AP) — A former high school guidance counselor in Tennessee was charged for improperly altering students’ transcripts, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Gayla Grise was indicted Monday on two counts of falsifying educational academic records when she worked at Stewart County High School, the investigation bureau said in a statement Thursday.
An investigation launched in September found that the 51-year-old made “multiple changes within the school’s internal academic records database” that she didn’t have the authority to make, according to the agency.
Clarksville’s The Leaf-Chronicle reported in October that Grise was fired after director of schools Mike Craig recommended her dismissal to the board of education.
“From what my investigation shows ... the students didn’t know this was going on,” Craig said at the meeting, according to the newspaper.
Grise was booked Wednesday at the Stewart County Jail on a $500 bond, according to the investigation bureau.