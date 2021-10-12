KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by police Tuesday in Tennessee when officers were executing a search warrant, officials said.
The Knoxville Police Department Special Operations Squad arrived at the home and encountered a man armed with a gun, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. The situation escalated, and officers fired shots, hitting the man, the TBI said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. No officers were injured.
The incident happened just before noon as members of the squad were assisting agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division and the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force in executing the search warrant.
The TBI said it was still trying to determine what led to the shooting.
No names were released.