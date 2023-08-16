CLARKVILLE, TN — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Clarksville, Tennessee, in which two suspects were killed and a hostage they were allegedly holding was shot and injured. Four Clarksville police officers were also struck by gunfire, the TBI says.
The TBI says Clarksville police were serving search warrants for two brothers, 31-year-old Brandon Green and 33-year-old Leonard Green, who were charged with aggravated burglary Tuesday afternoon when the men allegedly barricaded themselves in an apartment with a hostage.
Investigators say Clarksville officers negotiated with the men for several hours. When officers entered the home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the TBI says the situation escalated and "an exchange of gunfire ensued," resulting in the deaths of both suspects and injuries to the hostage and four police officers. None of those injuries were life threatening, according to the TBI.
TBI special agents are investigating the shooting and the events that led up to it at the request of 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash. The state law enforcement agency says investigators are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.
The TBI has not released the name of the hostage or the names of the officers involved in the shooting, saying "The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit."