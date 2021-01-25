OBION COUNTY, TN — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms special agents are investigating the deaths of two people at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County.
TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister says TBI agents are carrying out the death investigation at the request of District Attorney General Tommy Thomas, who serves Obion and Weakley counties in the 27th judicial circuit.
McAlister said she was limited in what details she could make public at this time, because the investigation is in the early stages.
Thunderbolt Radio, based in Martin, Tennessee, reports that the TBI agents were brought in to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Monday at the lake.
Thomas told the radio station the names of the two men killed in the shooting, which happened Monday morning, are Chance Black and Zach Grooms. Thomas told Thunderbolt that local investigators called the TBI in to help locate a person of interest in the case.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.