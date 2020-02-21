TENNESSEE -- We have a little bit more information on the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation now has a car and a license plate in connection to the case.
They are looking for a gray 2007 BMW with front end damage. The car has the license plate 3M9-6W9.
Evelyn was reported missing on Tuesday, but was last reportedly seen on December 26, 2019.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to finding Evelyn alive and safe.
Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.