SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN — Authorities have found remains believed to be those of Evelyn Boswell, a missing girl from Sullivan County, Tennessee, who was the subject of an Amber alert.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says remains believed to be those of the 15-month-old child were found Friday evening.
TBI agents and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office detectives searched property belonging to a relative of the girl's mother — Megan Boswell — Friday evening, a TBI news release says. The investigators found the remains on that property, which is on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville, Tennessee.
TBI says an autopsy is pending, and the investigation is ongoing.