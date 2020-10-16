Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES OF 32 TO 37 SATURDAY MORNING WILL RESULT IN SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING... .CONDITIONS CONDUCIVE TO THE RAPID SPREAD OF WILDLAND FIRES WILL OCCUR ON SATURDAY. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY SOUTH WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI...SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND PORTIONS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...INCLUDING THE MARK TWAIN NATIONAL FOREST...THE SHAWNEE NATIONAL FOREST AND THE CRAB ORCHARD NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 086, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 100, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 AND 114. * WINDS...SOUTH 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS 30 TO 35 MPH. * TIMING...11 AM TO 7 PM CDT. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 TO 25 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY, DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND DRY FUEL MOISTURE CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&