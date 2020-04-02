GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Students in Farmington, Kentucky, watched a parade of their teachers Thursday, showing them support. It's unclear who was more excited, the students or the teachers.
"This is a family to me. These kids are my life," Farmington Elementary School Principal Melissa Paul said.
"We haven't seen each other in so long and we're missing each other," Paul said "My co-workers are my family members. We're going to follow the meal bus. We're delivering meals. We're just going to follow behind that bus and drive through our entire district today, so it's about a three hour drive."
As the teacher parade drove along its route, kids and and their family members waved, shouted out "I love you!" and "I miss you!" and waved, holding signs they made showing their support for their teachers.
"We love these kids, and we're all about these kids. And we can't wait to see them today," teacher Cassie Orr said.
"They get so lonesome for their teachers, and this is the perfect way for them to get back in touch with teachers and see everybody," said Charlotte Keylon, a grandmother who was with her grandchildren, cheering the teachers on.
Paul said they've missed their students ever since in-person instruction halted because of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but, "just to see these kids, to be honking and waving, it's honestly been one of my favorite days."
First-grader Lee Spears said he want's another teacher parade. "I want them to come, next week. Or Friday!" he said.
Like they mentioned, those teachers followed the meal delivery bus around the entire Farmington school district. And yes, that route is about three hours.