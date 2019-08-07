Watch again

VIENNA, IL — Old textbooks and outdated additions are a reality for many schools. As schools in southern Illinois prepare to start classes, many of them will be teaching from aging textbooks.

"You can only repair textbooks so much" said David Hill. He teaches world geography at Vienna High School, using books that are nearly falling apart.

"They're just old, and the bindings are worn out and falling apart," said Hill.

He said during his whole career, he's only had two new books for his class, and he's ready for new ones.

"The current book we have is a 2002 or 2003 and the latest addition is a 2007 and if you wanted to go and buy it they're not printing it anymore.," said Hill.

Since geography and history do change, he does his best to make up for what the textbooks leave out.

"I'm completely satisfied with the amount of material in the the geography book, but there's more modern stuff. I try to incorporate current-event type things as we talk about certain sections of the world," said Hill.

Dean of Instruction Kathy Anderson said many schools have to be strategic about what books to update first, because the price can skyrocket quickly. She said geography textbooks can cost anywhere from $140 to $175 per book.

"It's very difficult to get the money for textbooks in print. We can find some grants for the Chromebooks and laptops, but to find federal or state money for textbooks, it's very hard," said Anderson.

Hill said he's had to be creative to get by.

"We had so many of those ratty books in my class. I sent one home with all the kids at the beginning of the year, and we kept one in the desk in the room so they didn't have to haul them back to school," said Hill.

Change is happening though. More teachers are incorporating technology like Chromebooks and internet assignments into their curricula. Hill said even rural areas are making progress.

"It's going to get into all the areas to the point where everybody will have those things, and schools will be able to afford to support those things," said Hill.

That's good news for the students. The Vienna High School geography class will be getting new textbooks this year.