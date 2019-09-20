CARBONDALE, IL — Teachers at another southern Illinois school are considering going on strike.

The union that represents Carbondale, Illinois, teachers is still trying to negotiate a contract with the school district.

These teachers aren't just asking for an increase in pay, but also for increased safety for their students.

"We are willing to do what is needed to meet the safety needs of our students," Carbondale Education Association President Melissa Norman said.

The Carbondale District 95 teachers say they're looking for consistency in their contract. Norman said they've been asking the district to make safety a priority for years, but now they want it in writing.

"We are wanting language that would provide consistent support that would be available to all teachers in the district in order to meet the needs of all our students for example social emotional learning," Norman said. She said they're looking for support from the district that would enable them to address the behaviors they see in the classroom, "so our district can be accountable for providing an environment that is safe for students, where learning can occur for everyone. We are willing to do what is needed to meet the safety of our students."

That could mean a strike.

The teachers say the last thing they want to do is strike, but they feel they may have no other choice.

"We are still hopeful. A strike is the last thing we want to do, but student safety staff safety is something we have been addressing with the district for several years now," Norman said.

Local 6 reached out to the District 95 Superintendent Daniel Booth about what the district is offering the teachers, but we never heard back.

The school board will meet again early next month.