OBION COUNTY, KY — School resource officers in Obion County, Tennessee, on Monday packed 300 buckets with emergency supplies — one for each classroom in every school in the district.
Obion County Schools says the buckets themselves were donated by Lowe's. Each has a sealable lid.
The school district says a Walmart Community Grant helped pay for the contents of each bucket, and Walmart also donated $300 in gift cards. Coordinated School Health Funds also helped pay for the supplies.
So what went into each emergency bucket? The school district says they include food tablets, water, rags, trash bags, tourniquets, powder that stops bleeding, period products, glucose tablets, fidget spinners, flashlights, batteries, whistles, fire blankets, toilet powder, first aid kids, hand sanitizer and hand fans.
The school district posted photos to Facebook Monday night, showing the efforts to pick up, supply and pack the buckets.
Obion County Schools says School Resource Officer Supervisor Jonathan Reyna brought his idea for the buckets to School Health Coordinator Chastity Homra at the beginning of the school year. After figuring out what the buckets should include, Reyna asked for donations and Homra applied for grants for the project.