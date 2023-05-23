BENTON, IL — A community in the Local 6 area will soon be on TV screens nationwide. The Bravo reality show "Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," will premiere in July — and it's set in Benton, Illinois.
The show stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan of Real Housewives of New York. In the show, the two are "are trading the Big Apple for small-town America," Bravo says in a news release.
"In Benton, Illinois, the city council will surprise residents by inviting RHONY alums Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan to help spruce up their small town — which has a population just shy of 7,000 — that was devastated by the pandemic," the news release says.
In the preview, de Lesseps and Morgan are given a list of tasks toward that mission, including build a new park, increase tourism, upgrade the animal shelter and more.
The two are shown as fish out of water, so to speak, as they fish for crappie, go mudding and work with their hands on a renovation project and bringing in the "big guns" by recruiting singer Paula Abdul for help.
For more information about "Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," visit bravotv.com.