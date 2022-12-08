Weather Alert

...Dense Fog Possible Overnight... Areas of dense fog have formed over the Ozark foothills of southeast Missouri, from the Poplar Bluff area westward. As the night progresses, locally dense fog may develop eastward across the Mississippi River into southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Impactful fog may reach southwest Indiana as well. Motorists should be aware of the potential for reduced visibility less than a mile, possibly lasting through the early morning commute. Use extra caution.