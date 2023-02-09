PADUCAH — If you're an entrepreneur with a big idea but don't have the know-how or tools to build your own software, you may be interested in this year's West Kentucky Innovation Challenge.
Nonprofit Sprocket is encouraging budding entrepreneurs to apply to participate in the challenge — an interactive online program supporting locals who want to use technology to create or expand their business.
According to a Thursday release, participants must apply for access to weekly online coaching sessions. Each one will allow the entrepreneur to build out their idea or solution using LEAN startup methodology and other customer development techniques, the release explains.
Those who have completed the program will have an opportunity to pitch their idea to a team of experts and win access to software engineers, who can help them build a prototype. Sprocket says the value of these services equals $95,000.
Anyone who's interested in taking part can attend one of two informational sessions, the release explains, which are being held Feb. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Feb. 15 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The program runs from February 17 to March 30.
Sprocket Executive Director Monica Bilak says the way the program pairs "local, industry problem-solvers" with "highly-skilled business and technical experts" makes it unique from other small business support programs.
"Technical experts such as software engineers can be cost prohibitive to most budding entrepreneurs, particularly those just starting out with an idea. This program allows them to quickly and affordably test their ideas," Bilak explains.
The challenge is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture.
Sprocket is working in partnership with Mullenberg Alliance for Progress, Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development, and Murray State for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development.
Innovation Challenge applicants must be at least 18-years-old and a legal resident of the United States at the time of application.
Click here to learn more about Sprocket and register for one of the two Innovation Challenge introduction meetings.