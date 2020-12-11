PADUCAH — Technology has made many things quicker and easier to access. But in the middle of a pandemic, it has come with its own set of challenges, affecting government transparency and the handling of court cases.
Will Kautz is a Criminal Defense Attorney with Edward & Kautz Travel Lawyers. He is not the most tech-savvy guy, so he gets help from his secretary.
He has found that Skype and Zoom are more efficient for 60% to 80% of criminal hearings, but not so much for sentencing.
"Judges usually know based upon a person, the crime they've committed, and the person's record, what they're going to do. But they're not allowed to make up their mind until the time of the sentencing hearing," said Kautz. "Very often the way that a criminal defendant presents himself at the sentencing hearing can either influence the judge to grant probation or otherwise."
Kautz said his clients have trouble accessing links to their cases, sometimes having to come to his office to use computers.
Kentucky Legal Aid deals with civil suits regarding matters such as evictions and family court matters. Advocacy Director Katina Miner said their clients are seeing the same issues with technology.
Miner said they have struggled to get online for hearings, because they may have pre-paid phones, bad internet service, and other lacks of resources.
Miner and Kautz commended judges for their work to keep everyone safe, but this goes beyond challenges in the courtroom. It leaks into local government and their transparency with the public.
In some instances, city hall meetings and daily briefings have experienced technical issues like audio and video glitches and connection issues.
Even Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had technical issues Tuesday during his COVID-19 briefing. The livestream of the briefing
Situations like this have some people feel like they aren't getting the transparency their governments owe them.
Amye Bensenhaver was worked as a Kentucky Assistant Attorney General for 25 years.
She is also one of the founders of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition. Its mission is to "preserve the rights of Kentuckians under our sunshine laws and to broaden public understanding of open government issues."
Bensenhaver said the shift to virtual meetings has its benefits, but our society cannot operate this way forever.
"What the statute says is that, in the event that there is any interruption in the signal, any interruption, the meeting has to be suspended," she said, referring to the Open Meetings Act. She said there have been modifications to adapt to the pandemic.
On the Kentucky Attorney General's Office website, there are more than 100 open records and open meetings decisions.
These are people that felt agencies were not being as transparent as they should. Bensenhaver says people need to realize that transparency is owed.
"By virtue, of the fact that the public can't be physically present, its voice even if it's a silent voice is not heard," said Bensenhaver.
"That's my concern, is that agendas will be pushed through with the capitol being closed the legislature will be enacting laws and the public really won't be able to make its voice heard."
Bensenhaver and Kautz said video conferences may be helpful now, but after this pandemic, in-person is the way to go.
"The reality is we want optimism transparency. We want the ability for the public to participate as it would have, as it has for 40 plus years, and the current circumstances kind of make that almost impossible," said Bensenhaver.
Kautz said he doesn't have a problem with technology, just the lack of face-to-face communication. "If they continue to have some of the more important stuff, sentencing hearings in particular on Skype or Zoom, then I think it's tragic," he said.
If you feel your local government has not been transparent about meetings or important information, you can file a complaint.
"There is a complaint mechanism under the Open Meetings Law that still exists at a very quick turnaround for an adjudication," said Bensenhaver. "[That's] where the public believes that its been deprived of its right to participate in the meeting and listening to the meeting."
Bensenhaver said you do not have to go through the attorney general to file a complaint.
If you would like to learn more about how you can file a complaint or your right, you can contact Bensenhaver through the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.