PADUCAH — Scientific studies have shown stuffed animals can play a substantial role in the well-being of children — providing comfort to those who feel excluded, easing fear in people with low self-esteem, and helping kids feel safe during bedtime.
Even adults seem to find great comfort in stuffed animals, with over half of the 2,000 Americans who responded to a 2017 survey claiming to have owned their favorite stuffed animal for more than two decades.
For local kids who've suffered traumatic abuse, a stuffed animal can ease the tension of medical exams and forensic interviews.
That's why the Pennyrile Children's Advocacy Center hopes community members will show up to support local basketball teams and children in need of comfort by attending the first ever Hopkinsville Teddy Bear Toss at the upcoming Hopkinsville vs. Christian County boys' basketball game on Jan. 21.
According to a release from Teddy Bear Toss sponsor Jennie Stuart Health, attendees will be invited to toss brand new teddy bears or stuffed animals on to the court during halftime, where they will then be collected for the advocacy center.
Those who wish to contribute but can't make the game are invited to drop off their teddy bears and stuffed animals at the WHOP Radio news studios between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
JSH Director of Marketing and Community Relations Chris Jung said in a statement included in the release the organization was honored to be putting on this event.
“We hope this unique opportunity will allow people to support our local student-athletes and coaches, while also supporting a worthy cause in a really fun and exciting way," Jung explained.
He said the event wouldn't have been possible without collaboration between WHOP and Christian County Public Schools.
"This is what happens when community agencies and organizations work together," Jung observed.
According to the release, all donations will help replenish the "Teddy Bear Tunnel" at PCAC.
The tunnel offers abused children a chance to pick out a bear to help ease their tension before, during, or after forensic interviews; medical examinations; or mental health treatments occurring as a result of abuse cases.
In a statement included in the release, PCAC Executive Director Candra Barnett explained receiving a teddy bear or stuffed animal during such a traumatic event can help comfort children and families seeking assistance or resources.
“We hope that a lot of people will consider bringing a teddy bear to the game or dropping one of in advance," Barnett said, adding that she hopes the partnership becomes an annual event.
The Hopkinsville vs. Christian County game is being held in the Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium at Christian County High School. It starts at 7:30 p.m.