PADUCAH — A 16-year-old boy faces criminal charges after police say he fired a gun while riding in a car on Cherry Street in Paducah early Saturday morning.
Witnesses reported five to six gunshots were fired from a Ford Mustang in the Cherry Street area early Saturday morning. The Paducah Police Department says a witness told officers they saw a passenger shooting out of the car's window. Officers were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
The police department says officers pulled the Mustang over at the intersection of Irvin Cobb Drive and Bridge Street. The person behind the wheel of the Mustang allegedly told officers the 16-year-old passenger was shooting outside the car because he saw a deer.
There was a handgun in the car's glove compartment, and the police department says the teenager "claimed ownership," of it "saying he had found the gun."
Police seized the gun, and the teenager was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and discharging a firearm across a public road. He was also cited for violating Paducah city ordinances regarding curfew violation and firing a gun within the city limits.
Police say the teen was released into the custody of his grandmother.