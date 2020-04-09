Kentucky coronavirus

GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Graves County.

That brings the total number of cases in the county up to eight.

The new cases are:

  • A Graves County resident in his 60‘s. He is in isolation in the hospital.
  • A Graves County resident in her 30’s. She is in isolation at home.
  • A Graves County resident in her upper teens. She is in isolation at home.

Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.

