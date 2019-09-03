MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it received two tips about a possible school shooting threat and a student who allegedly made a "death list."
The sheriff's office says, with the help of McCracken County Public Schools, investigators learned that the two tips were about the same threat and the same student.
Witnesses told detectives the teen had made comments about having a "death list" and about committing a shooting at the high school, the sheriff's office says. After identifying the student, detectives and deputies went to his home and spoke with him. The sheriff's office says the teen told them he did mention the list to other students, telling some of them they were on the list — but that he'd meant it as a joke, and there was never really a list.
The sheriff's office says no weapons were found during a search of the home, but the teen was arrested.
A McCracken County judge ordered him to be placed in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center, and he was charged with second degree terroristic threatening — a class D felony.
The teens name has not been released to the public, because he is a minor.