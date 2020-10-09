SIKESTON, MO — A 16-year-old boy accused of shooting another teen at the Sikeston, Missouri, Cotton Carnival last week turned himself in to police.
One week ago, Sikeston police responded to a reported shooting at the carnival. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old bot who had a gunshot wound to his shoulder/neck area, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety says.
Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect on Oct. 2, the night that the shooting happened. Officers searched for the suspect for several days, and he eventually turned himself in at the Sikeston DPS Headquarters at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
Investigators say the suspect and the victim are acquaintances, and the two were arguing when the 16 year old shot the 17 year old.
The victim was seriously injured, police say, and he was taken by ambulance to a St. Louis Hospital. In a news release sent Friday, police say he is now stable and is expected to survive.
The alleged shooter, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He was taken into custody by the Scott County Juvenile Office, then moved to the Mississippi County Detention Center.