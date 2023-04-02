PADUCAH, KY — A 14-year-old Graves County baseball player suffered injuries after his coach threw a weighted bat sleeve during Saturday's game, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says.
The incident occurred at Lee S. Jones Park during a game between Lyon County and Graves County.
According to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the Eagles coach was reacting to a call by an official and threw the sleeve into the team's dugout, where it struck the player in the face.
Lyon County EMS arrived shortly after to transport the player to Baptist Health Paducah, where he was treated for his injuries, deputies say.
WPSD has learned that coach is first-year head coach Josh Byrd.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says they obtained video evidence and witness statements regarding this incident, and that they are still investigating.
WPSD reached out to Graves County superintendent Matthew Madding, who said the school system is investigating:
"We are investigating the incident that happened yesterday. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we won't have further comment at this time."
The full release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office can be found below:
"On Saturday, April 1st, 2023, just before 4pm, Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and Officers with the Eddyville Police Department responded to a disturbance complaint at Lee S. Jones Park at the high school baseball field. Lyon County EMS was also dispatched for a 14 year old male juvenile who had reportedly been struck in the mouth.
Further investigation revealed a visiting team baseball coach became upset following a call by an umpire. During his moment of frustration, he picked up a weighted bat sleeve and threw it into his team’s dugout where it struck the juvenile in the face causing injury to the student player. Following this event, a brief disturbance broke out among fans and coaches with the opposing team.
Lyon County EMS arrived and transported the juvenile to Baptist Health in Paducah for treatment of his injuries. Video evidence and witness statements were collected by law enforcement. The incident remains under investigation by Deputy Aaron O’Leary and Sheriff Brent White."