GOLDEN, CO (KMGH) — A severe medical condition did not stop a Colorado teen from doing something he loves. Now, he's hoping his success in the game of chess will help others struggling in their lives.
Griffin McConnell recently won the Colorado Scholastic High School Chess Championship. But just a few years ago, he had to relearn the basics of life.
"It's weird to think that he's walking around with basically half a brain," says Griffin’s father, Kevin McConnell.
When he was 5, Griffin started having seizures. And at 7, he had to have two surgeries to remove the parts of his brain where they seemed to be isolated.
But when that didn't stop them, at age 8, surgeons had to disconnect the entire left hemisphere of his brain.
"He had to learn everything over again. He had to learn how to walk, how to talk. He has what they call a helper hand,” Kevin says.
But what came back the easiest was Griffin's biggest passion, ever since his dad first taught him how to play at 4 years old.
"I learned how to do chess more than I wanted to walk or talk.” Griffin says.
Kevin recalls: "He was still paralyzed on his right side, but before he was even verbal he was pointing at the chess set. We were playing over his hospital bed."
A few years later, once again, the seizures returned.
Griffin, who had a goal of becoming a national master, was getting tired of how the seizures were getting in the way of his dreams.
Sometimes they would happen when he was in the middle of a game. After the seizure, he’d continue playing.
"In some of the games, I was winning, and then after the seizure happened, I would lose the game,” he says.
But there was one last surgery he could have called a hemispherotomy which he opted to have in February of last year.
Not only has he not had a seizure since, he can think clearly again.
“I knew right away that my thinking was better,” Griffin says.
A year later, he is now a national master who won the Colorado Scholastic High School Chess Championship in March.
Now, he and his younger brother, Sullivan, who is also a former state champion, are starting their own YouTube channel about chess.
And Griffin and his father have started their own nonprofit called Chess Abilities Inc. to help other people with disabilities play the sport. They're even starting a tournament this summer.
"Hopefully that will be an inspiration for all the kids with any kind of disability that will know that it's OK,” Griffin says. “It's OK to be different but still have the same level of competition, still be even."
The tournament is called the North American Chess Cup for Children with Disabilities, and it is slated to take place June 21-26.