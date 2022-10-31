CARBONDALE, IL — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to a deadly Oct. 23 shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Police on Oct. 24 charged a 20-year-old Cairo, Illinois, man with murder in that shooting, and investigators are continuing to search for that suspect.
In a news release sent Monday afternoon, the Carbondale Police Department says a warrant was issued for the 15 year old on Thursday charging him with unlawful possession of a weapon. The teen was arrested Monday in Marion, Illinois, the police department says and he was taken to the Jackson County Jail pending relocation to a juvenile detention facility.
The man charged with murder in this case, Daurice T. Morse, is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary early the morning of Oct. 23 in the 200 block of West College Street in Carbondale. Morse is also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, and the warrant for his arrest sets his bond at $2 million.
The police department says officers are still searching for Morse, and investigators ask anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call 618-457-3200.
Investigators warn that Morse is considered to be armed and dangerous.