MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Alternative School student was arrested Monday after the sheriff's office says he was accused of threatening to bring a gun to school.
A school resource officer notified the McCracken County Sheriff's Office about the alleged threat on Monday.
The sheriff's office says detectives and school resource officers immediately started interviewing students, and multiple students corroborated the allegation.
The 14-year-old student allegedly made the threat during a phone call that other students overheard.
Detectives found the student at his home and arrested him, the sheriff's office says.
He was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.