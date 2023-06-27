PADUCAH — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he assaulted a woman and led authorities on a high-speed chase on Interstate 24.
The Paducah Police Department says officers were called just after 12:30 p.m. after a witness reported seeing a woman being hit and pulled into a red Chevrolet Cobalt by her hair in the parking lot of a business near New Holt Road.
Officers arrived just as the car was pulling out of the parking lot and attempted to stop it, but the driver allegedly refused to stop and led authorities in a pursuit. Police say the car reached speeds of more than 100 mph and was passing other vehicles on the shoulder of I-24.
The car turned around on John Puryear Drive, when McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies deployed stop sticks at the intersection, which punctured one of the Cobalt’s tires. A second deflation device was deployed near Fire Station 2, causing the car to jump a curb before coming to a stop at the edge of the road.
The driver then ran away, but police say he was arrested after a brief foot chase. Police say the 20-year-old woman was safely removed from the car and checked out by Mercy ambulance personnel. Three dogs were found in the vehicle, and were released to McCracken County Animal Control Officers.
There were no injuries in the incident and no vehicles have been reported to be damaged other than the Chevrolet Cobalt.
The teenage driver was taken into custody and charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree fleeing and evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers here. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.