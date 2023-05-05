PADUCAH — Friday, Paducah police say a 16 year old who created threatening messages is charged with terroristic threatening. The teen told police he sent the messages as a prank targeting Paducah Tilghman High School students. In those messages, he claimed to be planning to "shoot up" the campus. That led to quick action by law enforcement.
What we know:
- The messages started circulating online Thursday.
- The suspect is a juvenile, a Paducah Tilghman student.
- Right now, we're told it's not connected to any other recent incidents.
- Class was still in session at Tilghman on Friday.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively says the school handled Friday with students’ safety top of mind.
Paducah police officers were hard to miss outside Paducah Tilghman High School.
"Anxiety is probably higher right now in our community than it would have been a week ago," says Shively.
Shively says the district is taking this seriously, whether the messages were a prank or not.
"It's the importance of people making sure that they feel safe and their children feel safe, which why police presence was there. Did we think we needed that extra, you know, for some people, they need that," he says.
He tells me the district worked closely with Paducah police to act quickly in this situation. Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird says he agrees that cases like these need to be handled with caution.
"We take every threat seriously. We investigate them as thoroughly as possible. We're in constant communication with the schools, with the superintendent of the school district, just to make sure that we're all doing everything that we can to keep the schools safe," Laird says.
Friday at Tilghman there was only a 40% attendance rate, with more students signing out as the day went on. Shively says he understands parents’ decisions to keep their kids home, because he also has a child in the school system.
"I would not ask any family to send their child to school if I wasn't willing to send my child to school. And again, if our partners have a police department site to go to school, and that's our expertise," Shively says.
Local 6 spoke with multiple parents of Tilghman students who said they kept their students home on Friday. One mother says real or not, she feels school should have been canceled in light of school safety threats.
Shively says all students who were absent because of the threats Friday will be excused.