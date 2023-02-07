OKOBOJI LAKE, IA (NBC News) — A teenager jumped into icy water Saturday to help rescue an 83-year-old man and his dog.
Thomas Lee's Jeep fell through ice under a bridge in Iowa, the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says.
That's when Joe Salmon, who was ice fishing with his mom at the time, saw the ordeal and called 911.
The 17-year-old student athlete and another group of four men broke open the Jeep's back window to pull Lee and the dog out to safety.
Salmon said he's just happy everyone is OK, including the dog.
The sheriff's office says Lee was taken to a hospital but is doing well.
The men who helped Salmon — Corey McConnell, Kody Harrelson, Cody Chester and Chris Parks — weren't injured during the rescue. Salmon was treated for minor cuts from the glass.
In a Facebook post about the rescue, the sheriff's office says deputies were assisted at the scene by the Okoboji Police Department, the Arnold’s Park/Okoboji Rescue and Dive Team and paramedics with Lakes Regional Healthcare.