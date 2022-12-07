DAWSON SPRINGS, KY (WLEX) — One of the hardest hit areas during last December’s tornado outbreak in western Kentucky was Dawson Springs.
There, 19 people were killed and countless lives were changed. A teenage writer is helping children cope with the loss.
In Dawson Springs, the names of those killed in the tornado outbreak are etched on a monument. Those names are also the inspiration for a book a young Dawson Springs author wrote to help the children of the community cope with a memory they will have for the rest of their lives."
"The tornado blew a few of his things around the yard, but it did so much more to other people's houses,” says 16-year-old author Emma Argo, reading from her book. “Some of his neighbors didn't even have a home anymore."
Argo and her family survived that scary night last December, then turned their focus to helping neighbors and friends.
She found a purpose while volunteering at her church outreach center.
"I saw child after child come in. They got the stuff that they needed, but I didn't see them understanding why they needed it and what happened,” Argo says.
The honor student wanted to help kids deal with the disaster.
"I thought, ‘Let's make a book to help them better understand what happened, and once they get that understanding, maybe they will see that there is some good that can come out of a tragic disaster like this,” she says.
And with that, the idea for her book, "Bruce's Home run," was born. The book is fully illustrated and written by Emma, and she self-published it with the help of her family.
The characters in that book are special not just to her, but all of the people in Dawson Springs.
"Bruce is named after Ginny Bruce. She was a church member and a family friend that passed away in the tornado,” Argo says. “Oak is Oaklynn Coon. She was 2 months old when she passed away from the tornado."
Emma has sold more than a hundred copies of "Bruce's Home Run," and she says it’s been a cathartic experience.
"So seeing all of those children reading my book after I got it out has been truly healing for me, too," she says.
As the rebuilding of homes and lives in Hopkins County continues one year on, Emma told me her book is a love letter to the resilient town of Dawson Springs.
"I really do care about the families that went through this tragic event, and I want them to know that they will be on the hearts and minds of everybody, forever," she says.