CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Local 6 has received an update Thursday night on the condition of a west Kentucky teen who was injured when a car hit the horse she was riding last week.
The 14-year-old girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, after the car hit her on Aug. 15. The collision happened at the intersection of U.S. 641 and Wadesboro Road, near Dexter, Kentucky. Witnesses told responders that the girl's horse was spooked and ran across U.S. 641, where it was hit by the car. The horse was killed in the collision.
One week later, the girl's mother tells Local 6 she is finally back home. She says her daughter is finally eating, but she is still in pain. She says the teen has lots of doctor's appointments ahead, and she has to have someone with her all the time in case she has a seizure.