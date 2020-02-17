PADUCAH -- One teenager was arrested and another was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself in the leg with a stolen handgun.
Around 11:29 p.m. Saturday, Paducah police were called about a 15-year-old who showed up at Baptist Health Paducah's emergency room with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Paducah police say the teen had been at a local restaurant when, as he was getting into a car, he shot himself in the left leg.
He was taken to the hospital and left with another teen. The driver, 18-year-old Ronnie Jones of Paducah, then drove home and tried to clean the blood out of his car.
Jones admitted to taking the gun from his car and hiding it inside his home.
The gun was stolen from an unlocked car on Iroquois Drive in late January. Jones did tell police he knew the gun was stolen.
Jones was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence.
The 15-year-old remains hospitalized in reported good condition.