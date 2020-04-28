(NBC News) -- A California teenager has come up with a unique solution to help the hearing impaired communicate during the pandemic.
17-year-old Isabella Appell of Thousand Oaks is making face masks with a clear vinyl center to allow deaf people to continue to be able to lip read.
Appell, who has a family friend who is deaf, says she came up with the idea after watching her friend struggle to communicate.
"Over the span of this quarantine I noticed people posting about how hard it is to communicate and during this time I was already sewing regular masks so I started researching how I could accommodate them to everybody."
Appell says anyone can order one of her masks for a donation and all the money goes to the Hearing Aid Project, which provides free hearing aids to those who can't afford them.
