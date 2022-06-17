MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing teen in McCracken County, Kentucky.
The McCracken County sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Brayden Howard was last seen early Friday morning in the area of Dogwood Lane in Paducah.
Investigators say Howard is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has green eyes and light brown hair.
The sheriff's office says Brayden may be traveling to the Southside Paducah area or elsewhere in the city and McCracken County.
Deputies ask anyone who sees Brayden Howard or knows of his whereabouts to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Information can also be provided by calling West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355 or texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111.