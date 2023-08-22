PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department needs your help to locate a missing girl.
Nakiia Galloway was last seen near the 900 Block of North 23 Street in Paducah. She was last seen wearing a plain pink t-shirt, black Nike Pro shorts, and carrying a black backpack with a red backpack purse.
Nakiia is 5'7" tall, 160lbs, and she has black hair and brown eyes.
She is believed to be heading to the Bowling Green area and she's not thought to be in any danger.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Nakiia Galloway please contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8548.