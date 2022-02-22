FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Sheriff's deputies are investigating a threat against a southern Illinois school that was allegedly made via the social media app Snapchat.
Southern Illinois news site WFCN News reports that the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat made against Zeigler Royalton Elementary-Junior High School.
Authorities say a 14-year-old student sent an image depicting a handgun to other students, with a warning not to attend school the next day, WFCN News reports.
Investigators say the student accused of making the threat has been taken into custody.