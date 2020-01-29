NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge in Tennessee has awarded a $15 million judgment to a teen who suffered a brain injury at a hospital on the Fort Campbell Army post.
The parents of the boy filed a medical malpractice lawsuit in 2015. They alleged their son suffered injuries during his birth at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell in 2005.
A federal judge found that the hospital failed to inform the mother, Kelly Wilson, of her choices of delivery and didn't properly monitor the fetus during labor. He suffers from cerebral palsy and other neurological deficiencies.