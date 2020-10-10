PADUCAH — Police say a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing in Paducah last month has been found.
On Sept. 13, Paducah police said 15-year-old Jesse Posey was reported missing after he was last seen at a residence on Madison Street. Officers said Jesse is new to Paducah, and not familiar with the area.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, police said Jesse was located and returned home.
Note: This story was originally published on Sept. 13, 2020, and has been updated to reflect that Jesse Posey is no longer missing.