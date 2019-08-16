CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- A teenage girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the horse she was riding on was hit by a car.
Around 7:18 p.m. Thursday, a deputy was called to a crash involving a horse with rider at the intersection of US 461 and Wadesboro Road. This is near Dexter.
When the deputy arrived, he saw a car with significant damage to the front end. A 14-year-old girl was also lying in the road with injuries. The horse was found about 100 yards away and was dead.
Neighbors say the 14-yer-old girl was riding horses with a 15-year-old. Both teens had rode their horses across US 641 to a house on Roosevelt Road and were heading back across US 641 when the crash happened.
Witnesses said the horse the 14-year-old was riding got spooked and ran off across US 641. As the horse ran, it was hit by the car.
The horse became airborne, flew 20 feet into the air and tumbled on the ground, throwing the rider off.
The 15-year-old rider, who was on the other horse, was not involved in the crash and crossed the highway after the crash.
The 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital and immediately flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The 15-year-old was also taken to a local hospital after being asked to be transported. They were not injured but were emotionally disturbed after seeing the crash.
The condition of the 14-year-old girl is unknown at this time.