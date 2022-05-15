HARRISBURG, IL- A juvenile was arrested in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon after shooting at someone's house in Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Saline County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls about an incident at the Harrisburg Township Park. Callers told dispatch that a male juvenile had showed a gun to her son while in the park. Officers were sent to the area to look for the suspect.
Shortly after, a 911 call came in about a witness hearing a gunshot behind IYC. Officers were sent to the home that was shot at and were able to identify the juvenile suspect.
Law enforcement learned the suspect showed off the gun in the park and then followed the victims home, shooting at their house once.
The Saline County Dispatch received a tip that the suspect was at an apartment complex on Marsh Street. Officers were sent over and found the suspect trying to leave the apartment. He was detained and a search of the apartment found a loaded gun and ammunition thought to be used in the incident.
The juvenile suspect was transferred to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center. No injuries were reported from the incident.