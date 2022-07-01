MARION, IL — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting death that occurred on Wednesday, June 29.
The Williamson County Sheriff's office say deputies responded to a home in Marion and found 57-year-old Shawn Adams with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by the Williamson Coroner's Office. An autopsy determined Adams died from a gunshot wound.
Deputies say they took a teen into custody at the scene without incident. He was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, where deputies say he is being held pending a court-appearance.
Deputies say he has initially been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and first degree murder.
The sheriff's office said the investigation was still ongoing.