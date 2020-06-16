PADUCAH — The Paducah Police say the teenager who was in possession of a stolen handgun after being accused of selling marijuana in a local business' parking lot has been charged.
Police say they detained the 17-year-old male after he was in possession of a stolen gun Monday night.
Officers report they walked to two vehicles parked on Executive Boulevard and smelled marijuana as they walked up. The teenager admitted he had just extinguished a marijuana "blunt."
Police say a search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of several bags of marijuana, totaling 1.4 ounces, $1,527 cash, digital scales and small cigars.
A 9mm handgun was found in the youth's waistband. Police say a computer check revealed the gun was stolen in July 2019 from Todd County.
The teenager was charged with trafficking marijuana (less than eight ounces), receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a handgun by a minor (second or greater offense).
The teenager was lodged in McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.