TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A teenager is claiming in a lawsuit that she was groomed for sex while working as an intern for the Trigg County Sheriff's Office.
The lawsuit was filed against former Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes, three members of his department, a former Cadiz Police Officer, the Trigg County Fiscal Court, the Trigg County Board of Education, and the director of personal and student services for the Trigg County School system.
The 16-page lawsuit says the girl was a 17-year-old high school student when she was accepted into an full-time internship program with the Trigg County Sheriff's Department and that she worked directly under Barnes, Michael Parker, Major Jimmy Godair, and Jeff Arena.
She claims in the lawsuit that when she turned 18 years old, she became the target of sexual advances that started with flirtatious comments. This then led to sexual advances on messaging apps, like Snap Chat, and eventually she was lured into different sexual encounters with Barnes, Parker, Godiar, Arena, and Latham.
The teenager claims in the beginning of her internship, she mostly worked in the office helping with tax payments and also rode along with Animal Control Officer Tori Davis, who she says she began to see as an older sister figure.
However, the teenager claims in the lawsuit that Davis vaguely warned her she would be treated differently and subjected to sexual advances when she turned 18.
This warning proved true, according to the lawsuit which claims she was subjected to flirtatious comments in the office and on the ride alongs she was allowed - and encouraged - to take with the male officers after she turned 18.
Shortly after turning 18, the girl claims Barnes made a sexual come on toward her and she told Animal Control Officer Davis, who then only told Barnes, who then told the teenager that she could not tell anyone about what happened during her internship.
The lawsuit then claims Barnes, Parker, Arena, and Godair all talked about the teenager and their intentions to lure her into sexual encounters, even including Latham in the discussions though he worked for the Cadiz Police Department.
The teenager claims Latham initially messaged her with messages from Barnes, Parker, Arena, and Godiar following. The suit says the officers did not just "merely send random messages aggressively asking for sexual favors," but instead, messaged her after hours mixing work and flirtatious talks in an "effort at grooming [her] to let down her guard."
After a while of this grooming, the lawsuit claims Barnes messaged the intern, inviting her to his home where he gave her a mixed drink with strawberry rum that quickly caused her to become very intoxicated.
The lawsuit goes on to say once she was intoxicated, Barnes had sex with her in his living room, then she passed out on his couch until later in the evening when he asked if she wanted to sleep in the bedroom and had to help her as she held onto the wall to be able to walk.
The intern claims she passed out again in Barnes' bed, waking up as he got in bed and began having sex with her again before stopping, saying "he could not do it anymore because his wife normally slept in that location."
The lawsuit then says she woke up again when Barnes' alarm clock went off for work very early in the morning and he hold her she needed to leave before his neighbors would wake up to see her. She also claims he told her they would "do it again sometime" as she stumbled out the door.
The lawsuit claims Barnes falsely denied he and the teenager had sex, but continued to make advances toward her, including when they were interviewing a prospective court security officer and, according to the lawsuit, he asked if she wanted to go have sex during the lunch break. She claims she was able to decline and join the rest of the group for lunch.
The lawsuit claims Barnes told the other law enforcement officers that the intern could be persuaded into having sex, which caused the others to increase their advances with her.
The teenager claims in the lawsuit that Latham pressed her to meet and, when they did, he made advances toward her until she agreed to have sex with him.
She also claims that Parker continued to message her until suggesting they meet up and, the lawsuit claims, he made advances towards her until she agreed to have sex with him, too.
Additionally, the intern was instructed to take ride-alongs at night with Arena and Godair — who had previously been dismissed from the Kentucky State Police due to sexual misconduct, but was nevertheless employed by Barnes in his capacity as Trigg County Sheriff and Trigg County Fiscal Court.
During different ride-alongs with Godair and Arena, the teenager claims both officers took her to secluded areas and had sex with her twice, each.
The teenager claims in the lawsuit that she did not want to have sex with any of these men, but was lured in, groomed, and pressured until she allowed it to happen.
The lawsuit also says all of the defendants were aware that the teenager was a high school student working at the department as part of an academic program.
The lawsuit claims Trigg County Fiscal Court, Jason Barnes in his official capacity as Trigg County Sheriff, Trigg County Board of Education and Director of Personnel and Student Services for Trigg County School system James Mangels failed to provide adequate policies, training, and supervision to protect the teenager from being taken advantage of upon reaching age 18 while participating in a high school educational program.
The lawsuit says Trigg County Board of Education and Mangels oversaw the teenager during her internship, setting the terms and conditions of the program, approving the program, tracking her classwork, and requiring her to attend frequent meetings and submit reports about her intern work.
The lawsuit is divided into six different complains, including:
- Sex discrimination in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 — against Defendants Trigg County Board of Education; Mangels; and Barnes, in his official capacity as Trigg County Sheriff
- Failure to train or supervise in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment — against Defendants Trigg County Board of Education; Mangels; Trigg County Fiscal Court; and Barnes, in his official capacity as Trigg County Sheriff
- Denial of right to bodily integrity in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment — against Defendants Trigg County Fiscal Court; Barnes, individually and in his official capacity as Trigg County Sheriff; Latham, Parker, Arena, and Godair
- Sex discrimination in violation of the Equal Protections Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment — against Defendants Trigg County Fiscal Court; Barnes, individually and in his official capacity as Trigg County Sheriff; Latham, Parker, Arena, and Godair
- Negligent failure to protect [the intern] — against Defendants Trigg County Board of Education and Mangels
- Assault and battery — against Defendants Barnes, individually; Latham; Parker; Arena; and Godiar
Count I
The lawsuit claims the first complaint is filed as the teenager claims she was subjected to persistent sexual advances and sexual contact in the course of her internship that was so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it deprived her of the educational benefits of the program.
The lawsuit says the board of education, Mangels and Barnes were aware that the educational program was being used for her sexual exploitation but failed to take any remedial action and were deliberately indifferent to the sexual harassment. This lack of action, according to the teenager in the lawsuit, created an intimidating, hostile, offensive, and abusive environment and caused her to lose an educational benefit in violation of Title IX.
Count II
The second complaint in the lawsuit claims "even if they could have been unaware of the sexual misconduct committed by other individuals, Defendants Trigg County Board of Education, Mangels, Trigg County Fiscal Court, and Barnes knew their procedures and supervision were inadequate and were likely to result in a violation of constitutional rights."
The lawsuit and the Fourteenth Amendment say the plaintiff had well-established rights to participate in an educational activity and to function in a workplace without persistent sexual advances and acquiescing to those advances as a condition of the position.
The lawsuit claims the defendants, listed above, did not give training to the participants of the intern program to refrain from sexual advances toward the interns.
The lawsuit claims the board of education and Mangels allowed Barnes to run the internship in any manner he chose, including participating in and permitting sexual imposition on the teenage intern.
The lawsuit claims Barnes authorized, encouraged, and approved of the other defendants engaging in sexual misconduct with the teenage intern, in violation of her constitutional rights. The lawsuit says "training about the rights of female students serving as interns was either absent or so grossly negligent that future misconduct was almost inevitable."
Count III
The third complaint listed in the lawsuit says the teenager had well-established rights to personal security and to bodily integrity, including the right to be free from sexual abuse. But, according to the lawsuit, the defendants, listed above, were deliberately indifferent to her rights by engaging in unconstitutional sexual advances toward her on multiple occasions that would not have happened without the authority of their office as police officers.
Count IV
The lawsuit goes on with a complaint about sex discrimination. The lawsuit says the defendants, listed above, subjected the teenager to severe and pervasive sexual advances and sexual contact as a condition of working in the Sheriff's Department, but the defendants did not require male interns or employees to endure the same kind of sexual harassment or contact. Therefore stating the defendants' conduct was because of the teenagers sex.
Count V
This complaint in the lawsuit claims the board of education and Mangels had a ministerial duty to implement policies and oversight to maintain the safety of their students, but failed to do so. The lawsuit claims "it was foreseeable that a high school student sent into an adult workplace and permitted to be in one-on-one situations at the order of the individuals in that setting could be subject to harm."
Count VI
The last complaint in the lawsuit claims defendants Barnes, Latham, Parker, Arena, and Godair tried to, and succeeded to, physically touch the teenage intern in a way that made her reasonably fear harm and, in fact, did cause her harm, according to the lawsuit.
Prayer for relief
The lawsuit ends with the teenage intern asking for the following:
- The defendants be served and required to answer,
- A jury of eight try this cause
- She be awarded judgement for damages of the cost of medical and mental health treatment from the date of the defendants' illegal actions
- She be awarded additional compensatory damages, including but not limited to, damages for emotional distress, pain and suffering, embarrassment, and humiliation, in an amount to be proven at trail
- The court award her punitive damages
- That costs and discretionary costs be taxed against the defendants
- That pre-judgement and post-judgement interest be assessed against the defendants
- That such other remedies necessary and proper to eliminate all violations complained of herein be awarded.
- For such other and further relief as the court may find appropriate.
The lawsuit was respectfully submitted by D. Wes Sullenger from the Sullenger Law Office, PLLC.