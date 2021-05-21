GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 13-year-old boy was hit by the passenger side mirror of a car Thursday evening, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies say the collision happened Thursday around 3:40 p.m. on North 13th Street at Lee Street.
The investigation showed that Robert Floyd, of Mayfield, was driving southbound on North 13th Street between West Lee Street and West Lockridge Street, when the teenager started to cross North 13th and stepped into Floyd's car's path.
Deputies say the passenger side mirror of Floyd's car hit the teenager, causing him to fall into the side of Floyd's vehicle after being hit.
A family member took the teenager was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Floyd was not injured.
Deputies were called to assist the Mayfield Police Department due to officers working a separate serious-injury collision on the south end of Mayfield.
Deputies were assisted on scene by the Mayfield / Graves County EMS and the Mayfield Fire Department.