CARBONDALE, IL — Police say two teenage boys were detained in connection to a burglary attempt at a Carbondale business on Dec. 4.
According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress around 5 p.m.
They say when they arrived, they determined the entrance to the business was damaged, but the suspects did not get inside.
Police say when they searched the area, they saw two people running away. They reportedly caught two teenage boys — one 13-year-old and one 17-year-old — after a short chase.
According to the release, one of the teens had bullets and a realistic replica handgun in his possession. Police say they also discovered the car the teens arrived in was stolen from a home in Carbondale.
Police say the 13-year-old was released to a family member and the 17-year-old was detained in a Juvenile Justice facility. The car was returned to it's owner.