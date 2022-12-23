LYON COUNTY, KY — A Lyon County teen has had his arson charges amended from the third to the second degree after deputies found more evidence indicating a destructive fire was intentionally set, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says.
According to a Friday release, the 16-year-old was charged with arson after a fire destroyed a home in the lake subdivision on Nov. 30.
Deputies say the sheriff's office obtained more evidence indicating the fire was intentionally set on Dec. 21 around 9:30 a.m.
Deputies say the teen is also charged with theft of a firearm and two counts of solicitation to commit assault in the first degree. He is reportedly being held in the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
