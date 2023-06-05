CARBONDALE, IL — A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy face burglary charges after police claim they were involved in a vehicle break in in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded at 11:18 p.m. Friday to a report of a possible vehicle burglary in progress in the 900 block of East Park Street.
Police say the teens had fled the scene, but officers eventually found and arrested the 15 year old and the 16 year old.
Both boys are charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. The 15-year-old boy is also charged with resisting an officer. The 16-year-old boy is charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle. The boys, who are both from Carbondale, have been released to their families, police say.
The Carbondale Police Department says its investigation into the burglary is ongoing, and those with information related to the case can call 618-549-2121. People can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.